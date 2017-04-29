Early two goal blitz gives Donegal minors victory over Sligo in Ballyshannon

Two goals inside six minutes at the start, both finished by half-back Brian O'Donnell, saw Doneagl in control of this minor challenge played in Munday's Field, Ballyshannon today.

Donegal 2-11

Sligo 1-10

The final scoreline is probably a true reflection of the game with little between the sides after that good Donegal opening.

After finding the net after a minute, O'Donnell was then on the end of a cross from Oisin Gallen to palm home the second.

Sligo, to their credit, responded well and by half-time there was just three points between the sides, Donegal 2-5, Sligo 0-8. Michael Gallagher, Peadar Mogan, Conor Doherty, Niall Hannigan and Oisin Gallen were the Donegal first half point scorers.

Thomas McGowan added a point right at the start of the second half and Peadar Mogan and Carl McGlynn pushed the lead out to six points.

Sligo got back in contention with a penalty but further points from Conor O'Donnell and a Mogan free left Donegal four points winners.

DONEGAL: Cian Randles; Michael McGroary, Aaron Deeney, Carl McGlynn (0-1); Brian O'Donnell (2-0), Jeaic Mc Kelvey, Paul Murphy; Conor O'Donnell (0-2), Ronan Docherty; Niall Hannigan (0-1), Paddy Dolan, Michael Gallagher (0-1); Peadar Mogan (0-3), Oisin Gallen (0-2), Thomas McGowan (0-1). Subs used: Fionn Gallagher, Aidan Doohan, Ryan McMahon, Jack Flannery, Johnny Sweeney, Dara Murrin, Oisin Purdy, Shay Doherty, Conor McHugh.