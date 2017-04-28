Finn Harps lose again against Bohemian FC in Dalymount Park

Finn Harps' poor run of results continued with defeat at Dalymount Park against Bohemian FC

Bohemian FC 2

Finn Harps 0

Injury ravaged Harps went one down after just seven minutes when George Poynton netted for the home side.

Harps manager Ollie Horgan was banished from the line after being reported by an assistant as the home side maintained their one goal advantage to half-time.

It didn't get any better for the Ballybofey side on the resumption as they went 2-0 down on 51 minutes, Oscar Brennan on target for the home side.

The one thing Harps didn't need was to lose a player as they tried to recover the deficit, but they lost Barry Molloy to a second yellow just two mijnutes later.

After that there was just no way back for Harps.

FINN HARPS: Ciaran Gallagher, Killian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Damien McNulty, Ethan Boyle, Gareth Harkin, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer, Barry Molloy, Paddy McCourt, Ciaran O'Connor.