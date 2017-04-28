Donegal's Chloe and Sam Magee make history with European medal

Sam and Chloe Magee have made Irish badminton history today securing Ireland's first ever medal at the European Badminton Championships.

The Raphoe pair have bagged at least a bronze medal by beating the number four seeds and former European gold medallists Robert Mateusiak and Nadiezba Zieba of Poland to reach the last four.

It was a game that either side could have won and it proved to be very close throughout. The first game came down to the wire but Sam and Chloe kept their composure and won 22-20.

In the second the Polish pair fought back and managed to steal that game 21-17. Sam and Chloe went out and gave it everything in the final game as dominated winning 21-12.