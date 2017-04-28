Coláiste na Carraige seniors take Donegal title with easy win over Milford

Coláiste na Carraige continued their great record in schools' GAA when they took the proved too strong for Loreto, Milford in Donegal Town today.

Coláiste na Carraige 5-14

Loreto CS 1-10



Forget the scoreline, this was all about a bunch of footballers who were completing a five timer of county titles.

They have been together since U-14 with a bunch of players from Naomh Columba and Kilcar and for quite a few this was their final game for the school, as they move on to pastures new next year.

The result of this game was never in doubt after Coláiste na Carraige hit the opening 1-6 without reply in the opening quarter. Gary Molloy, after sitting on the sidelines for most of the winter through injury, got them going and Ryan O'Donnell fired home the first of their five goals.

By half-time the margin was out to 3-7 to 0-4 with further goals from Shane Gillespie and Aaron Doherty while Milford lost Oisin McFadden to a black card.

There was little let-up for Milford in the second half as Lanty Molloy helped himself to the fourth goal and by the 50 minute mark, the margin was out to 4-12 to 0-8.

To their credit, Loreto Milford did improve in the second half and had a number of good scores. They were also denied by two top class saves from Colm Garvey in the Coláiste na Carraige goal, one of them a really spectacular one to deflect an effort out for a '45'.

Shane Gillespie polished off a good performance with his second goal in the final minutes of a one-sided affair.

Even though Coláiste na Carraige will lose the likes of Brian O'Donnell, Gary Molloy and Fionn Gallagher next year, there is still the nucleus of a good side next year with the likes of Aaron Doherty and Lanty Molloy.



COLÁISTE NA CARRAIGE: Colm Garvey; Jordan Burns, Pauric McShane, Paddy McShane; Cormac Leamy, Fionn Gallagher, Aaron Doherty (1-3,1f); Brian O’Donnell (0-2), Odhran Doogan; Gary Molloy (0-3), Lanty Molloy (1-2), Aaron McShane (1-3); Tadgh McGinley, Shane Gillespie (1-1), Ryan O’Donnell (1-0). Subs: Kenny Doogan for L Molloy (55), Cillian O’Malley for S Gillespie (57), Caolan Curran for R O’Donnell (57), David Love for T McGinley (60+1).



LORETO CS, MILFORD: Jamie Lee Blaney; Matthew Stewart, Odhran Shiels, Andreas Afxentiou, Oisin McFadden; Conor McHugh, Rory O’Donnell (0-1); Rory Docherty, Ryan McMahon (0-3); Caolan Gallagher (0-1), Conor Gormley (0-2,2f), Bernard McGettigan (0-1); Martin Doyle (0-1,1f), Shane McNamee (1-0), Keelan McGroddy. Subs: Conor Coll for O McFadden (5, black card), Liam Walsh (0-1) for B McGettigan (36).



REFEREE: Greg McGrory.