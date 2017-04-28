Deaths in Donegal, Friday, April 28th, 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Bridie Donnelly, The Rock, Bundoran

The deaths has occurred at the Mowlam Nursing Home, Sligo of Bridie Donnelly, The Rock, Bundoran.

Removal Friday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland care of Conlan and Breslin Funerals or by donation box at church. House private on Friday morning.

Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town

The death has occurred, peacefully, at The Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, of Sally Mc Menamin, Ardnawark, Barnesmore, Donegal town.

Remains leaving her residence at 10.15am Friday, for mass in St Agatha’s Church, Clar, at 11am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Friday morning please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, The Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital or Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, care of any family member or Faulkner Funeral Undertaker.

Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Vincent Cunningham, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at his residence from 11am to 6pm, Friday.

Removal from his home on Friday evening at 7pm to Bride Christian Fellowship, Bruckless, to arrive at 7:15pm.

Funeral Service on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Killybegs Cemetery.



Paul Montgomery, 46 Thorndale, Ballyraine, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Paul Montgomery, 46 Thorndale Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral mass on Friday morning, 28th April at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine.

Interment afterwards to Leck Cemetery.

Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in London of Marie Brennan nee Carr, 66 Ballina, Falcarragh.

Cremation took place on Tuesday in London.

Burial on Friday after 11am funeral mass in St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh.



Michael “Neddie” Eoin Gallagher, Annagry East

The sudden death has occurred of Michael “Neddie” Eoin Gallagher, Annagry East.

His remains will repose at his late residence. Rosary on both nights at 9pm.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. House private from 11pm to 10am.

Madge Boyle, Sailor, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island

The death has occurred at St John’s Hospital, Sligo of Madge Boyle, Sailor, Fallagowan, Arranmore Island.

Funeral mass on Saturday morning April 29th at 11 o’clock in St Crona’s Church, Arranmore Island, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Liam Doherty “Glackin”, Church Road, Carndonagh

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam Doherty “Glackin”, Church Road, Carndonagh.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny yesterday (Wednesday) to his late residence.

Funeral on Thursday April 27th at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am and to repose there overnight.

Removal from the Church of the Sacred Heart on Friday April 28th at 12 noon going to Lakelands crematorium, Cavan for cremation at 4pm.

House private.

John Molloy, Carrick Road, Kilcar

Deaths death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of John Molloy, late of Carrick Road, Kilcar. Removal from Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny,at 6pm Friday to arrive at his residence at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private please.



