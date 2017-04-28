The weather in Donegal today

Again it looks a warmer day than it is - but it's not bad! A few misty light showers across Donnegal Bay earlier this morning and scattered showers across the county will be no strangers, but bright and sunny spells too.

Best temperatures are not sizzling, but if it gets up to 12 degrees Celsius, and it should, you'll be thinking winter has finally left . . . but there will a bit of a kick later today as winds freshen, particularly in coastal areas.

Tonight will see some rain, but nothing major and temperatures won't fall lower than four degrees. winds getting gusty at times leading into Saturday which will be a breezy day with sunny spells and a few scattered showers, temperatures 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.