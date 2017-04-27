Commercial units planned for prime site in Letterkenny

A new commercial development earmarked for Letterkenny has been welcomed by the chief executive of Letterkenny Chamber.

The demolishing of the former garage owned by local businessman, Tony Kelly, next to Century Cinemas on the Paddy Harte Road got underway last week.

Workmen spent the week dismantling the former garage and showroom which had been in place for around 20 years.

Site owner, Tony Kelly, is now planning to redevelop the site into commercial retail units, a service station and apartments in a venture worth €2 million.

The area is already a significant hub for shopping and entertainment.

Chief Executive of Letterkenny Chamber, Toni Forrester, says the work to develop the site is to be welcomed.

“It will be good see that part of Paddy Harte Road being used for commercial use.

“It has been a long time since the garage was opened. It would be good see that site being utilised for commercial use.

“It will tie in well with the retail hub that is already in the area,” she stated.

Mr Kelly had obtained planning permission to knock down the old garage.

It is understood he will now lodge revised plans for the site in the coming weeks.