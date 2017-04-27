Donegal Awareness for Palestine holding a vigil for Palestinian prisoners

Donegal Awareness for Palestine is holding a vigil for 1,500 Palestinian prisoners who are on hunger strike.

The vigil takes place this evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Station Roundabout in Letterkenny.

The group says it is holding the vigil to show public support for the 1,500 Palestinian prisoners who are taking part in hunger strikes in Israeli detention centres.

Spokeswoman for the group, Marylin McGonagle, said: “No one takes to hunger strike except in response to circumstances which are in just, cruel, and seemingly endless. Public assembly in support of these men and women may help save their lives.”