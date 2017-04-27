Donegal artworks auction this evening for Letterkenny's Cathedral Quarter

An art auction in aid of Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter due to take place in Berry Lane Cafe, this evening, Thursday April 27th.

Works by Jim Osbourne, Macola Vonaga, Redmond Herrity, Philip Mackey, Barry Daly among many others will go under the hammer.

These donated artworks were all on display all week in Berry Lane .

Everyone is welcome to come along.

The AGM of the Letterkenny’s Cathedral Quarter group took place in Dillons Hotel on Monday.

The funds raised from tonight's auction will go towards funding a conservation plan for the area.