The weather today in Donegal

It's more sunshine and showers for Donegal today, temperatures are not bad, between nine to 11 degrees Celsius, but it still doesn't feel like the end of April does it?

Winds will be mainly moderate northwesterly, tonight will be largely dry and not as cold as recent nights, lowest values dipping to three degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Friday as we head into the Bank Holiday weekend, sees a slight improvement in temperatures, best values 12 degrees Celsius, southwesterly breezes will be moderate, sunny spells too but the clouds won't be far away!

The weekend itself, looks a little more promising, no need for the Factor 50, but it should at least be dry with more sunshine.

We will post a Bank Holiday weekend weather update tomorrow morning