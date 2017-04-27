Glenswilly begin defence of their Donegal Club Championship at home to Ardara on Sunday week

Glenswilly will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy Senior Championship with a home game against Ardara in Group C of the club championship on Sunday week, 7th May.

All games on Sunday are at 2 p.m. with the Saturday evening games at 7 p.m.

There are a full list of championship games in Senior, Senior B, Intermediate and Intermediate B.

FULL LIST OF CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A

Round 1 2.00 p.m.

Sean Mac Cumhaill v St Michael's

Bundoran V Malin



06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B

Round 1 7 p.m.

Termon V Naomh Muire

Burt v Killybegs

07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C

Round 1 2 p.m.

Glenswilly v Ardara

Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D

Round 1 2 p.m.

Dungloe v Naomh Conáil

Four Masters v St Eunan's

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

06-05-2017 (Sat)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A

Round 1 7.00 p.m.

Naomh Columba v Naomh Bríd

Cloughaneely v Fanad Gaels

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B

Round 1 7.00 p.m.

Milford v Aodh Ruadh

Naomh Ultan v Carndonagh



07-05-2017 (Sun)

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C

Round 1 2.00 p.m.

Buncrana v Downings

Glenfin v St Naul's

There are also Senior B and Intermediate B Championships games at all above venues with throw-in on Saturday evening at 5.30 and on Sunday at 12.30 p.m.