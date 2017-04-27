MICHAEL MURPHY SPORTS & LEISURE CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP
Glenswilly begin defence of their Donegal Club Championship at home to Ardara on Sunday week
Full schedule of club championship fixtures
Gary McFadden lifting the Dr. Maguire last year
Glenswilly will begin the defence of their Michael Murphy Senior Championship with a home game against Ardara in Group C of the club championship on Sunday week, 7th May.
All games on Sunday are at 2 p.m. with the Saturday evening games at 7 p.m.
There are a full list of championship games in Senior, Senior B, Intermediate and Intermediate B.
FULL LIST OF CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group A
Round 1 2.00 p.m.
Sean Mac Cumhaill v St Michael's
Bundoran V Malin
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group B
Round 1 7 p.m.
Termon V Naomh Muire
Burt v Killybegs
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group C
Round 1 2 p.m.
Glenswilly v Ardara
Kilcar V Gaoth Dobhair
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Championship Group D
Round 1 2 p.m.
Dungloe v Naomh Conáil
Four Masters v St Eunan's
INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
06-05-2017 (Sat)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group A
Round 1 7.00 p.m.
Naomh Columba v Naomh Bríd
Cloughaneely v Fanad Gaels
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group B
Round 1 7.00 p.m.
Milford v Aodh Ruadh
Naomh Ultan v Carndonagh
07-05-2017 (Sun)
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Intermediate Championship Group C
Round 1 2.00 p.m.
Buncrana v Downings
Glenfin v St Naul's
There are also Senior B and Intermediate B Championships games at all above venues with throw-in on Saturday evening at 5.30 and on Sunday at 12.30 p.m.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on