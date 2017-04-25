Two candidates vying for Sinn Féin seat on Donegal County Council

Two candidates are going forward next week to the Sinn Féin convention, where local party members will select a replacement for former Donegal County Councillor, Mick Quinn.

Vying for the seat are Sean ‘Johnny’ O’Donnell, a full-time farmer and former Letterkenny Urban Councillor who was born in Letterkenny and later moved to Churchill; and Adrian Glackin of Glenswilly, current manager of Glenswilly GAA senior team and former chairperson of the club.

The convention will be held at 7.30pm, May 4th, at the Lagoon Restaurant and Guesthouse in Termon.

Mick Quinn stepped down from the council last month on health grounds, after serving for nearly eight years on Donegal County Council.

Sinn Féin Cllr. Jack Murray said that at the closing date for nominations there were two names put forward to contest the convention. He said voting will be open to Sinn Féin members in the Letterkenny Municipal District and the convention will be overseen by Sligo County Councillor, Chris McManus.

Cllr. Murray said the candidate who receives the most votes will represent the people of Donegal in the council on behalf of Sinn Féin.

“That person will also take on the huge responsibility of filling the shoes of Mick Quinn, who first took a seat on Donegal County Council for our party back in 2009,” Cllr. Murray said. “Mick was an excellent public representative who worked tirelessly on behalf of the people who elected him. He was also a committed Irish republican and held his political principles with conviction.

“Mick has set the bar very high for his successor but I am delighted that we have two excellent nominees going forward to convention,” Cllr. Murray said.

Sean ‘Johnny’ O’Donnell was born in Letterkenny and later moved to Churchill where he is a full-time farmer. He was a Letterkenny Urban Councillor from 1974-79 and has been involved in republican politics and a variety of community and voluntary organisations over the last number of decades, including the National Waters Restoration League, Letterkenny Housing Action Committee, Donegal H-Block Committee, Anti-Extradition Committee, and Churchill Local Development Group. He was a founding member of other groups such as Letterkenny Area Development Association, Integrated group for people with disabilities, Derryveagh Glens Community Group and Meenaboll Environmental Protection Group.

Sean was also a founding member and chairperson of the Donegal Branch of the Buddy Bear Appeal from 1988 – 1998, when almost £200,000 was raised in aid of children with cerebral palsy and spina bifida.

Adrian Glackin from Glenswilly is the current manager of Glenswilly GAA senior team, and served as chairperson of the club in 2012.

He worked in Tesco, Letterkenny from 1996-2016, where he became line manager. During this time, he led a walkout of Letterkenny Shopping Centre staff in a dispute against centre management over the withdrawal of free parking spaces for staff in February and March 2008. Adrian then organised meetings, got customer support in the form of petitions and helped gain support from the general public by publicising the issues in local media.