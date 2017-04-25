Organisers of Donegal's biggest road race forced to alter route

The route of this Sunday’s North West 10k course will be altered due to ongoing road works in Letterkenny.

Organisers are working to prepare a final route today.

Race Director, Brendan McDaid, confirmed the route is being altered due to the ongoing road works in the Kiltoy area of the town and they hope to have the plans finalised later.

“It was just getting too close to the day and we could not guarantee what was happening with the course so by the end of today we will have it finalised,” Brendan said.

The event has been running since 1996 and has helped raise thousands for local charities since then.

The charities to benefit this year are the Donegal Sexual Abuse and Rape Crisis Centre and the Parents and Friends of Abbey Village in Kilmacrennan.

More to follow.