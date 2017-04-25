Assault case against Donegal County Councillor adjourned

The assault case against Donegal County Councillor, John O'Donnell, has been adjourned until June.

The case was listed at today's sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.

Judge Terence O'Sullivan heard from defence counsel for Cllr O'Donnell (pictured) who said the assault causing harm charges against the councillor will be contested and a trial will take up to four days.

The court heard the case against Cllr O’Donnell and a co-accused involves three separate assault charges on three injured parties.

John O’Donnell (36) of Kilmacrennan is charged with assaulting Emmet Gallagher at Sultan's take-away in Letterkenny on February 23rd, 2015 causing him harm. He was also charged with assaulting Sean O'Donnell causing him harm at Gortlee, Letterkenny on the same date.

Conor Ferguson (26) of 4 Fort na Rí, Kilmacrennan is charged with assault causing harm to Kirstie Gallagher at Station Roundabout, Letterkenny on February 23, 2015.

An application for legal aid for the councillor was approved by Judge O’Sullivan.

Counsel for Cllr O’Donnell said he receives an income of €400 a week as a county councillor. The court heard the councillor is in a personal insolvency protection regime.

Judge O'Sullivan approved legal aid for a solicitor and one counsel.

The cases against John O’Donnell and Conor Ferguson were adjourned until June 14th.