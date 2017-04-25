Today's weather in Donegal

Although it is a beautiful sunny morning in most parts of the county, it's cold and the 'hardy weather' is set to stay with us for a day or two.

Expect it to remain cold today but there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, some of those showers falling as hail and possibly sleet or snow on higher ground.

Highs of just 6 to 9 Celsius. Tonight temperatures may drop back to -1 degree Celsius, so if you have new young plants outdoors in pots, suggest you take them in tonight.