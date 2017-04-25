Donegal Town court hears pizza worker told to 'go back to his own country' by abusive customer

A 45-year-old man who called a person working in a pizza restaurant “a black b******” was warned by a District Court Judge that his liberty was very much at stake, Donegal town District Court has heard.

Thomas McCaughey of Annalitten, Castleblayney, County Monaghan was charged with assaulting Karnail Singh under section two of the non-fatal offences against the person act and being in breach of the peace at Apache Pizza, the Diamond, Donegal town on April 23rd.

The man, who owns his own business, represented himself in court.

Mr Singh told the court that McCaughey entered the premises around 4am and started to abuse and threaten him.

He told the court that McCaughey hit him and was really abusive.

Mr. Singh told the court that the accused said he was muslim and that he should go back to his own country. There were around twenty people on the premises at that time.

Judge Kevin Kilrane, advised McCaughey to get a solicitor, adding that his liberty was very much at stake. He described McCaughey’s conduct as “shocking behaviour”.

McCaughey said that he had apologised for his actions.

Judge Kilrane ordered McCaughey to pay €1,000 compensation to Singh before May 22nd, adding that his behaviour “was utterly unacceptable”.

Judge Kilrane said should the monies be paid, there will be a fine.

The case was adjourned to May 22nd.