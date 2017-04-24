MEET for healthy Donegal lifestyles

A project to help create a healthy lifestyle for the whole family is starting tomorrow night, Tuesday, at Letterkenny Youth and Family Service.

Motivate, Educate and Exercise Together (Meet) starts at 7.30pm, Tuesday, April 25th, in LYFS offices, No. 1 Newline House, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The programme is free and supported by Health Service Executive (HSE) Health Promotion and Improvement, Donegal.

Meet has already supported more than 200 families in creating a healthier lifestyle for the whole family, improving their well-being, nutritional intake and physical activity.

The LYFS Meet project works to tackle childhood obesity and promote healthy lifestyles through community-based, family-centred programmes.

The “Making a Difference” programme is a 12-week initiative for families with children from age 6 to 12 who are overweight or obese.

“Making a Difference” involves sessions on cooking skills, nutritional information, exercise and well-being.

Through the programme, Meet works toward a number of outcomes for children and family, including an increased and health self-esteem; an understanding of the health effects of obesity; an increased awareness of food habits; a healthier lifestyle and healthier food choices for the whole family unit; an increased knowledge of diet and nutrition; an opportunity to try new foods; an increase in physical activity levels meeting nationally recommended levels for children and adults; a reduction in sedentary behaviour; and, for the child, reduction or maintenance of BMI/weight in relation to appropriate age and sex weight status.

For more information or to apply for a place in the programme, contact Garry on 086 1237917.