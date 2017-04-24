Major geological survey in the skies above Donegal

A major geological survey of Ireland is getting underway in the skies above Donegal.

The latest airborne phase of Tellus will see a low-flying plane equipped with state-of-the-art technology traverse the skies into the autumn months.

The aircraft, a white twin propeller plane bearing the registration number C-GSGF, will be based at Sligo airport and survey rural areas at a height of 60m - approximately eight times the height of a standard two storey house, as approved by the Irish Aviation Authority.

Dr James Hodgson, Geophysics Programme Manager for Tellus, said:

“Tellus is an important and exciting project which is helping to unearth significant geological information about Ireland.

“By late 2017, we expect to have surveyed 50% of Ireland – with the resulting data helping us to better understand the local environment, soil management and natural resource potential for Mayo. We would also like to thank the local community for their continued support with survey activity.”

Tellus is led by Geological Survey Ireland and funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment (DCCAE).

For more information on Tellus, including weekly flight plans, please visit www.tellus.ie. If you have any oncerns about sensitive livestock, please call the Tellus Freephone Information Line on 1800 303 516.