Donegal councillor Sean McEniff "served his town and his county with an unselfish attitude" priest tells over 1,000 mourners in Bundoran

The generosity of the late Sean McEniff to his family, his community and his county was one of the main themes of local parish priest Canon Ramon Munster's eulogy at Mr McEniff's funeral mass at the Star of the Sea Church in Bundoran.

"Sean served his town and his county with an unselfish attitude, he certainly gave that others might receive and prosper," Canon Munster stated.

There were well over one thousand people in attendance at the funeral mass, among them his boyhood friend, Bishop-Emeritus of Clogher, Liam McDaid, who paid a personal tribute to him for his contribution to his community and county.

Several guards of honour were formed along the route from the family home on Church Road to the Church, among them guards of honour from Magh Ene College, the local GAA club and by members and officials of Donegal County Council past and present.

The longest serving county councillor in Ireland, winning his first election in 1967, and being returned on every occasion thereafter, Sean McEniff's contribution to Bundoran, Donegal and the north west in particular, were underlined by Canon Munster.

Canon Munster said Mr McEniff had been very supportive of the parish in Bundoran and never sought any recognition for that. He said it was his hope that, in due course, the people of Bundoran would recognise the remarkable contribution he had made to their community and to the commerce of the town.

"It might be a suitable gesture by the people of the town to register their appreciation of his life-long loyalty to the town. I'm sure that will be something to think about in the days to come; I'm sure many of you are considering that," he said.

Reflecting on Mr McEniff's illness over the past six months he added: "It was with great sadness that he did not have the chance to live on into a much older age, in the words of songwriter Phil Coulter, in the town he loved so well.

"The imprint of his hand has been on Bundoran for many years and its success in the years to come will continue to be associated with the initiatives and the generosity of Sean McEniff," Canon Munster said.

Politicians from all political groupings were in attendance, among them the leader of Fianna Fáil, Micheál Martin TD, while representatives of the hotel, tourism, health and business sectors from across the country were all in attendance.