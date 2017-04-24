Donegal road closed while lorry removed

The road at the townland of Tullyrap, Raphoe, was closed on Sunday while a lorry that had gone off the road was removed.

The lorry had gone off the narrow road at Tullyrap, near Lifford, at about 4am on Sunday. Gardaí said there were no injuries.

The road was closed while crews worked to remove the lorry, and was reopened after the lorry was cleared from the site.