Young Donegal man who died suddenly in Manchester laid to rest

Mourners at the funeral of Dylan Crawford, who died suddenly in Manchester earlier this month, have been told that he was a kind-hearted young man who trusted everybody.

Mr Crawford, from Crossroads, Killygordon, was found unconscious in the early hours of April 12th and was declared dead at Manchester Royal Infirmary shortly afterwards.

The 20-year-old was laid to rest following Requiem Mass at St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, this morning.

Dylan is survived by his parents, Austin and Andriana, and sister Aleesha.

Fr Francis Lynch told the gathered mourners that the death of a such a young person was a great tragedy.

Fr Lynch said Dylan was fanatical about flying. “He loved to fly and to travel and especially with Ryanair.”

Places Dylan had travelled to included New York, Paris, Spain, Italy, Scotland and London, he said.

“Dylan achieved a lot in a short 20 years,” he said. “He was bubbly, adventurous and outgoing. He was kind-hearted and he saw the good in everybody. He never returned from any holiday empty-handed. There were always presents.

“He was never contained or restrained in any way. Dylan Crawford was allowed to blossom as a human person,” he said.

“He was a very kind-hearted young man. And he trusted everybody. His death is beyond our comprehension. The death of a youth in many respects is also our death. It is one of the deaths of what should be our future generation.”

Fr Lynch also thanked the community on behalf of the Crawford family for their support since Dylan’s death.

“Dylan’s family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who has shown them so much care and kindness since his sudden passing. They would like to thank everyone who reached out to them as they anxiously waited for Dylan to come home from Manchester.”

Fr Lynch told Dylan’s parents that to carry the coffin of their son was a very difficult thing to do.

“All we can do as a Christian community, here in this church and the community who lives here, is to pray for you because it is incomprehensible that your son has passed away.”

Gifts offered included a photograph of Dylan with his family, a model Ryanair plane and a cuddly Mickey Mouse toy.

Two men arrested in Manchester during the investigation of the death of the 20-year-old have appeared in court on theft and fraud charges.

A post-mortem has proved inclusive and police have released CCTV images of a third man they want to speak to in connection to the death.