Donegal gardaí issue appeal for witnesses in alleged assault

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses as part of their investigation into an alleged assault of a teenage girl in Letterkenny on Thursday night.

The girl had attended a disco in the town before the incident.

It is understood that the girl sustained injuries to her face and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny at about 11.45pm on Thursday, April 20th, are asked to contact gardaí at Letterkenny on (074) 916 7100.