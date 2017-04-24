What's your weather going to be like today in Donegal?

Cloudy with nice sunshine breaking through in many parts of the county this morning, but a crisp feel to it very early on.

Expect rain and drizzle this morning too but the good news is that should clear to give us brighter conditions with sunny spells. Bring a brolly though, as there could be some very heavy showers, mildest this morning with temperatures slipping back this afternoon to between 4 and 6 Celsius.