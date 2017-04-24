Donegal deaths, Monday 24th April

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Sean McEniff Church Road, Bundoran

- Dylan Crawford, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Thomas Denes, Prucklish, Churchill

- Rosemary Browne, 11 Ard Na Ri, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

- John Mc Carron, Strabane and Magherahane, Raphoe

Sean McEniff Church Road, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin of Sean McEniff, late of Church Road, Bundoran.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Removal today, Monday, April 24, at 11.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

House private this morning, 24th April.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD, care of any family member.

Dylan Crawford, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Manchester, England, of Dylan Crawford, late of Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (April 24) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Crawford family, c/o G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.

Thomas Denes, Prucklish Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Denes, late of Prucklish, Churchill,

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St Colmcille's Church, Glendowan at 11am on Tuesday April 25th, burial will take place in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Wednesday.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations to Our ladies hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

David McLaughlin, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Mc Laughlin, late of 7 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.15 a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 10a.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Rosemary Browne, 11 Ard Na Ri, Long Lane, Letterkenny



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Rosemary Browne, 11 Ard Na Ri, Long Lane, Letterkenny.

Remains are reposing at her late residence. Removal from there this morning, Monday 24 April at 10.15am for 11am

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Mc Carron, Strabane and Magherahane, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh, of John Mc Carron, late of 7 Beechmount Avenue, Strabane and formerly Magherahane, Raphoe .

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 10a.m.