Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, April 23rd, 2017



The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Thomas Denes, Prucklish Churchill

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Thomas Denes, late of Prucklish, Churchill,

His remains are in repose at his late residence.

Funeral mass in St Colmcilles church Glendowan at 11am on Tuesday April 25th, burial will take place in Ballina, Co. Mayo on Wednesday.

Family time from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations to Our ladies hospital for Sick Children, Crumlin.

Sean McEniff Church Road, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin of Sean McEniff, late of Church Road, Bundoran.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Removal on Monday, April 23, at 11.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Wake from 2pm to 10pm today, Saturday and 12pm to 9pm on Sunday. House private on Monday morning, 23rd April.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD care of any family member.

Joe McGrory, Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Joe McGrory, late of 34 Marian Park, Buncrana.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Sunday April 23 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11oclock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private from 10pm – 11am



Dylan Crawford, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Manchester, England, of Dylan Crawford, late of Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.

His remains will be reposing at his family home from 5pm on Saturday April 22.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (April 24) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Crawford family, c/o G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.

David McLaughlin, Porthall, Lifford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of David Mc Laughlin, late of 7 Hollybush Park, Porthall, Lifford

Reposing at his home from today, Sunday, April 23, from 6p.m.

Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday at 9.15a.m.for Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Murlog at 10a.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Friends of Lifford Hospital c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

John Mc Carron, Strabane and Magherahane, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Tyrone County Hospital in Omagh, of John Mc Carron, late of 7 Beechmount Avenue, Strabane and formerly Magherahane, Raphoe .

Reposing at his home from 3pm today Sunday, April 23rd.

Funeral on Tuesday in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 12noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Alzheimer’s Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10p.m. to 10a.m.

