Fianna Fáil leader pays tribute to late Donegal councillor

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has expressed his sympathy to the family and friends of Sean McEniff, following the passing of the late Donegal Councillor.

Deputy Martin commented, “This is an extremely difficult time for Sean’s family and I wish to extend my sincere sympathies to them. Seán was a proud Donegal man and played an integral role in the promotion and development of business and tourism in the county and the North West region."

He added: "His experience and expertise in these areas saw him appointed Chairman of North West Tourism in 1986 – a post he held for two decades. He was also awarded the title of Donegal Person of the Year in 1996 – an accolade I know he was particularly proud of. "

The Fianna Fáil leader continued: "Seán was our longest serving councillor, first elected to Donegal County Council in 1967 and subsequently re-elected on seven occasions, most recently in the 2014 local elections. This record alone is testament to the work he undertook across the community, and the respect in which he was held by the people of Bundoran."

“On behalf of myself and the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest sympathies to Seán’s family and wide circle of friends.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dhílis.”

Cllr McEniff, 81, passed away on Friday in hospital in Dublin and will be laid to rest in his home town of Bundoran on Monday.