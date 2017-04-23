Athletics
Success for Donegal women's team in national event
Trio take gold
Irene McFadden, Monica McGranaghan and Anne Marie McGlynn with their gold medals.
There success for Letterkenny Athletic Club’s senior women’s weam in Dublin this afternoon when they claimed gold in their division at the National Road Relay Championships.
The trio of Irene McFadden, Monica McGranaghan and Anne Marie McGlynn took gold while on their way to setting a new course record at the Irish Life Health National Road Relay Championships that took place in Raheny in Dublin today.
