Donegal adventurer helps smash peaks record

After a high octane weekend of adventure, endurance athletes Shaun Stewart from Creeslough and Lonan O' Farrell from Galway smashed the existing record of climbing Ireland's highest 26 mountain peaks by over 27 hours.

The existing record was 87 Hours and 50 minutes for the mammoth task but that lads managed it in a little over 60 hours, knocking a huge 27 hours off the record..

They started their challenge on Mweelrea Mountain in Co. Mayo on Thursday and worked their way around Ireland from the west and finished at Mount Errigal on Saturday where a large crowd of supporters and family members gave the men a huge reception when they crossed the finish line.

They were supported along the way by Team Donegal Oil High Peaks FKT Challenge and also the Donegal Ice Road Trekkers team.

See Monday’s Donegal Democrat and Donegal People’s Press for more on this amazing achievement.