Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, April 23rd, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



- Sister Eucharia McLoone, Chapelizod, Dublin/Glenties

Sean McEniff Church Road, Bundoran

The death has taken place at the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin of Sean McEniff, late of Church Road, Bundoran.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Removal on Monday, April 23, at 11.30am going to the Star of the Sea Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Wake from 12pm to 9pm on Sunday. House private on Monday morning, 23rd April.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD care of any family member.

Joe McGrory, Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Joe McGrory, late of 34 Marian Park, Buncrana.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Sunday April 23 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11oclock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private from 10pm – 11am



Dylan Crawford, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Manchester, England, of Dylan Crawford, late of Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.



His remains will be reposing at his family home from 5pm on Saturday April 22.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (April 24) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Crawford family, c/o G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.



