Late Donegal school teacher remembered in verse
The late Tom Cullen
Gerry McLaughlin pays tribute to Tom Cullen
Well known journalist, Gerry McLaughlin, has written a poem in tribute to the late Tom Cullen, former vice principal of De La Salle College Ballyshannon who managed them to an All-Ireland B Colleges title back in 1980.
“He was an inspiring teacher, a fine poet and a very well known GAA figure in Fermanagh and Ulster,” Gerry said.
“Wee Tom”
The moon is an angel’s wing over Corlea-Tom
It’s flying high over the Red Hill
The cry of spring is in Derryhillew
And the daffodils in Eddie Moore’s green fields are staring at the stars
Cullen’s country was a special place
Where bards made their own magic in May.
And the whole world was in Corlea.
A Gaelic kingdom, where Wee Tom walked tall
A towering giant of the GAA
Who had a swagger, sure of his wares
Casting a clear blue eye on the world.
A wordsmith and weaver of dreams
Making verse like his mother’s kin - the old O’Dalaigh bards
Softly singing their songs
Proud of his people and clan
Who could look in the eye of every man
Aye, and even death too
But we will never forget you.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on