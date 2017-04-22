Funeral arrangements for late Donegal County Councillor, Sean McEniff

Donegal County Councillor, Sean McEniff, will be laid to rest in Bundoran on Monday after Requiem Mass in the Star of the Sea Church at 12 noon.

Cllr McEniff, who was 81, passed away peacefully at the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin on Friday afternoon.

He is lovingly remembered by his wife Eilis; sons John, Terry, Gabriel, Brian G, Conor and Fergal; daughters Siobhan and Elizabeth; in-laws, grandchildren and extended family.

His remains are reposing at his home in Bundoran before removal to the Star of the Sea Church at 11.30 on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Waking from 2 pm to 10 pm today, Saturday and from 12 noon to 9 pm tomorrow, Sunday.

House private on Monday morning.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ben Bulben COPD in care of any family member.