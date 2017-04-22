Today's weather for Donegal, Saturday, April 22nd, 2017

Today sees a damp start to the day in many parts of the county with drizzle adn lingering mist and fog that will clear later.

Mostly dry but cloudy during the day but a chance of occasional showers or drizzle in settled conditions with light winds.

Top temperatures between 10 degrees to 12 degrees.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with patchy light rain or drizzle, but a few clear spells will occur allowing some mist and fog to form in some places.