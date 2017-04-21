Funeral of young Donegal man who died suddenly in Manchester to take place on Monday

The funeral is to take place on Monday of Dylan Crawford, the 20-year-old Donegal man who died after being found unconscious in Manchester last week.

Mr Crawford’s remains will repose at his home at Dromore, Killygordon from 5pm tomorrow.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon on Monday.

He is survived by his parents Austin and Andriana and sister Aleesha.

Mr Crawford was found unconscious on a street in the early hours of last Wednesday morning and was declared dead at Manchester Royal Infirmary shortly afterwards.

Two men arrested during the investigation of the death of the 20-year-old have appeared in court on theft and fraud charges.

A post-mortem proved inclusive and police have released CCTV images of a third man they want to speak to in connection to the death.

A Mass is to be held in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads at 7.30pm tonight to remember Dylan.