Deaths in Donegal, Friday evening, April 21, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Sister Eucharia McLoone, Chapelizod, Dublin/Glenties

The death has taken place of Sister Eucharia McLoone, daughter of the late Michael and Bridget McLoone, Clooney, Glenties.

Deeply regretted by her Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny in Mount Sackville, Chapelizod, Dublin; Paris, France; the United States; and the West Indies; and by her nieces and nephews, and extended family.

Mass of the Resurrection at 11am on Saturday in Mount Sackville Chapel, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.



Joe McGrory, Marian Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place at his residence of Joe McGrory, late of 34 Marian Park, Buncrana.

His remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral on Sunday April 23 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for 11oclock Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. House private from 10pm – 11am

Dylan Crawford, Crossroads, Killygordon

The sudden death has occurred in Manchester, England, of Dylan Crawford, late of Dromore, Crossroads, Killygordon.



His remains will be reposing at his family home from 5pm on Saturday April 22.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (April 24) at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to the Crawford family, c/o G. Mc Cool & Son, Funeral Directors, Dooish, Ballybofey.



