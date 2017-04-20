Family of Donegal's Dylan Crawford continue to wait for answers

The people of Killygordon are to come together on Friday evening to remember the young local man who died suddenly in Manchester more than a week ago.

The family of Dylan Crawford, who died after being found unconscious on a Manchester street, were yesterday still waiting on news on when he will be returned home.

Mr Crawford was found unconscious in the early hours of last Wednesday morning and was declared dead at Manchester Royal Infirmary shortly afterwards.

Two men arrested during the investigation of the death of the 20-year-old have appeared in court on theft and fraud charges.

A post-mortem has proved inclusive and police have released CCTV images of a third man they want to speak to in connection to the death.

Police say there is no update on the investigation since the appeal for information on the third man was made on Friday.

They say enquiries are continuing to establish the cause of Mr Crawford’s death.

Mr Crawford’s family said they are frustrated at the level of information coming from the police.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show on Highland Radio, they said they have had very little information from the police.

“We have had no information, nothing, since last week,” Dylan’s father, Austin, said.

A Mass is to be held in St Patrick's Church, Crossroads tomorrow night to remember Dylan.