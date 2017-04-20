Donegal Youth Clubs urged to apply for new funding

Youth groups and clubs across Donegal will soon be able to apply to the Donegal ETB for funding under the a scheme that will see €48,226 allocated to Donegal.

The funding comes under a new €1.17 million fund announced by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr Katherine Zappone.

MInister Joe McHugh TD says he would encourage local youth clubs to apply for grants.

“This year’s Local Youth Club Grant Scheme will see €48,226 allocated to the Donegal Education and Training Board for local volunteer led youth groups,” said Minister McHugh.

“Youth groups and clubs across Donegal will soon be able to apply to the Donegal ETB for funding under this scheme.

Minister McHugh, a former youth worker, added: “When we support youth groups, the whole community can benefit. The aim is to enhance the lives of our young people by developing their skills and talents and harnessing their energy in a positive way. This of course also benefits the wider communities in which these young people live.”

This year the Scheme is also open to new clubs.

Each ETB will be advertising the scheme locally and on their websites in the coming months.