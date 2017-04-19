Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday evening, April 19th, 2017

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:



Grace Gallagher, Ranafast and Derryconnor

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Grace Gallagher, Ranafast and Derryconnor.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest at 4pm on Wednesday, April 19th, to repose at her daughter Moira's residence in Derryconnor, Gortahork.

Removal at 10.15am on Friday, April 21st, for 11am funeral Mass at the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

House private from 11pm to 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers please to The Diabetes Society, c/o any family member or Stephen O'Donnell and Sons Funeral Directors.

Patrick Harkin, 158 St. Finian's Park, Moville

The death has taken place, peacefully, at Carndonagh Community Hospital, of Patrick Harkin, 158 St. Finian's Park, Moville.

Now reposing at his late home. Funeral at 11am on Thursday, April 20th, in St. Columba's Church, Drung, Quigley's Point, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Catherine (Cathy) Stewart, Fortstewart, Ramelton/Convoy

The death has occurred, peacefully, of Catherine (Cathy) Stewart, Fortstewart, Ramelton/Convoy, formerly of London.

Reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest. House private please.

Funeral service at 1pm on Thursday, April 20th, in St. Mary's Chapel, Ramelton, followed by burial in Killydonnell Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice.

Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town

The death has taken of Rodney Arnold Hilton, 5 Clár Ná Sí Clarcam, Donegal town.

Remains to arrive to St Agatha's Church, Clar, Donegal Town on Wednesday for 6pm. Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Thursday with removal afterwards to Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to the Renal Unit Letterkenny University Hospital. House strictly private at all times.

Phoncie Haughey, Rinn a Cille, Teelin

The death has taken place, unexpectedly, in Galway University Hospital, of Phoncie Haughey, Rinn a Cille, Teelin.

Remains will arrive at his late residence in Rinn a Cille, Teelin, at 5.30pm on Wednesday, April 19th. Reposing at his home until Friday morning, April 21st, with removal to St. Columba's Church, Carrick, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Cis McGavigan, 83 Ard O Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Cis McGavigan, late of 83 Ard O Donnell, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 5pm on Tuesday, April 18th. Funeral Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Thursday, April 20th at 10am followed by burial in New Leck Cemetery.

Seamus McElwaine, Corrie and Ballylar, Fanad

The death has occurred of Seamus McElwaine, late of Corrie and Ballylar, Fanad.

Reposing at his late home in Corrie. Funeral from there on Thursday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty at 1pm, with burial after in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice.

Fionnuala Hegarty, Main St., Kilcar

The death has occurred of Fionnuala Hegarty, late of Main St., Kilcar. Arriving at her residence in Main St., Kilcar on Wednesday, 19th April at approximately 9pm.

Reposing at her home until Friday morning, April 21st with removal to St. Cartha's Church Kilcar to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery. House strictly private on Friday morning.

Jim Crossan, Trentagh, Carrick

The death has occurred of Jim Crossan, late of Trentagh, Carrick.

Removal from Donegal Hospice on Tuesday, April 18th to his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Glendowan at 1pm Thursday, April 20th, followed by burial in Gartan Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Donegal Hospice.

Bosco Doherty, Clougherna, Ballyliffen, Clonmany

The death has occurred of Bosco Doherty, Clougherna, Ballyliffen, Clonmany.

Reposing at the residence of his daughter Sharon, Clougherna, Ballyliffen. Removal on Thursday, April 20th at 10.30am, to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time from 10pm until 11am.

