Donegal gardaí appeal for information on two assaults

Gardaí in Ballybofey are investigating two assaults in the town in the last week including one that caused serious harm to a young man.

A man in his early 20s was treated at Letterkenny University Hospital following an assault at Cappry, Ballybofey on Good Friday.

The man was the victim of what gardaí have described as a serious assault at around 9pm.

He was later released from hospital.

Gardaí are also investigating an assault on another man at Glenfin Street in the town in the early hours of Easter Monday.

The assault took place at around 1am.

A spokesman at Letterkenny garda station said investigations are ongoing into both assaults.

Gardaí are seeking information in relation to the two incidents and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.



