Donegal adventurer aiming for peak performance in mountain challenge

Two intrepid adventurers are aiming to climb 26 of Ireland's highest peaks in record time in a challenge that gets underway tomorrow (Thursday, April 20).

Shaun Stewart from Ards, Creeslough and Lonan O’Farrell from Galway will climb Ireland’s 26 High Peaks aiming to beat the fastest known time of 87 Hours & 50 mins.

They will start their challenge on Mweelrea Mountain in Co. Mayo, work their way around Ireland from the west and finish at Mount Errigal in Co. Donegal on Saturday 22nd.

“The conditions will be challenging” says Shaun, who comes from Ards in Creeslough, “but we believe that we can do it in record time. We have a fantastic team on board to help with sponsorship, organising and support crew. Arthur McMahon from Team Donegal Oil along with Rory Kennedy have been instrumental to working out the logistics, navigation and getting everything we need for the challenge prepared in advance.

"Donegal Road Trekkers Denis Ferry, Leslie O’Donnell and Paul Doherty will crew with us and they are no strangers to taking on challenges like this and we are delighted to have their experience on board. We also are delighted that Colm Dillon from Manor Motors Opel will provide us with a Opel Vivaro which will house everything we need for the journey. Our aim is to complete the challenge in approx 72 hours, and we are hopeful that we can do it”.

A GPS tracker has been set up so the duration of the challenge will be shared on social media so everyone can track their performance online in realtime.

As Mount Errigal will be their last mountain to climb & they hope that there will be a huge show of support at the picturesque Donegal Gaeltacht in Co. Donegal when they will reach the top of Mount Errigal to complete the challenge & record their time.

They will also be raising money for charities. Lorcan is supporting The Play Therapy Galway and Shaun is fundraising for Crumlin Children’s Hospital as his little niece Cara was born with a condition called Proximal Femoral Focal Deficiency (PFFD). This is a rare birth defect that affects the pelvis, particularly the hip bone, and the femur.

You can follow their progress on www.facebook.com/highpeaksfktchallenge.