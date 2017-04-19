Successful Jigsaw Donegal art exhibition

Jigsaw Donegal recently launched their annual art exhibition titled “Sometimes we need to take time to appreciate the beauty in the world around us” which took place in the Regional Cultural Centre in Letterkenny.

It involved Transition year, 5th year and 6th year art students, attending Youthreach in Donegal and the Donegal YMCA STEP.

The aim of the competition was to promote positive mental health through art and also to give young people a chance to have their artwork displayed on the walls of Jigsaw Donegal with the top four pieces framed and placed in the Jigsaw Hub.

In first place was Megan Lucas from Royal and Prior, second place was Tracey Samonte from Loreto Convent, Letterkenny, third place was Maria McMenamin, from Lifford Youthreach, and fourth place was Ciara McMenamin from St Columba’s College in Stranorlar. Certificates of Merit were also awarded to 15 individuals for the piece they entered to the competition.

Youth and Community Engagement Worker, Karen Duggan had this to say about the competition, “The heart of the competition is always about promoting positive mental health through the medium of art. This year the theme focused in on one of the Five a Day for positive mental health by asking young people to “Take Notice”. Sometimes we all get busy with everyday life but it’s important that we do take the time to appreciate the beauty in the world around us whether its nature or our time with family, friends and even our pets. As with last year there was an amazing response from the community to the competition. I look forward to the general public being able to view every piece that was submitted into the competition as each has its own connection to the theme.”

The exhibition is open to the public until Saturday April 29.