Finn Harps' Ronan McKinley among the goals as Ireland U-15s defeat defeat Norway 4-1

Ronan McKinley, a Bonagee United man who is part of the provisional Finn Harps U15 squad, was one of the scorers for the Republic of Ireland Under 15 side who defeated Norway 4-1 in their opening game at an invitational tournament in Prague earlier this afternoon.

All four goals for Jason Donohue’s side came in a super first-half show from the Irish who will now play this Thursday in a decider game against the host nation the Czech Republic. The Czechs recorded a 4-3 win over Norway.

Sean Kennedy put the Irish 2-0 up with McKinley adding a third in the 36th minute when he dispossessed keeper Vegard Storsve and turned the ball home into an empty net. Three minutes later Matt Everitt made it 4-0 after McKinley’s initial effort came back off the crossbar.

"We looked a threat every time we went forward in the first half. Matt Everitt had an exceptional debut. Sean Kennedy and Ronan McKinley also produced some excellent moments” Donoghue said.

Another who impressed for Ireland was Seamus Keogh of Grange, Co. Sligo, a student at Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon.

Republic of Ireland: Corcoran; Dunne (O’Callaghan 71), Sobowale, Funge, Holt; Healy (McEvoy 62), Keogh, McKinley (Parrott 62); Kennedy (Guirgi 71), Everitt (Furlong 65), Okoflex.

Fixture:

U15 Invitational Tournament

Thursday, April 20:

Czech Republic v Republic of Ireland (KO 15.30)