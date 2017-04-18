Family want body of young Donegal man home

The parents of the young Donegal man found dead on a Manchester street last week have expressed frustration at what they say is a lack of information coming from police.

Two men arrested in connection with the death of 20-year-old Dylan Crawford from Killygordon have appeared in court on drugs and theft charges.

Mr Crawford was found unconscious in the early hours of last Wednesday morning and was declared dead at Manchester Royal Infirmary shortly afterwards.

A post mortem has proved inclusive and police have released CCTV images of a third man they want to speak to in connection to the death.

The Crawfords say they are frustrated at the information coming from GMP.

Speaking on the Shaun Doherty Show on Highland Radio they said they have had very little information from the police since their son’s death almost a week ago.

“We have had no information, nothing, since last week,” Dylan’s father, Austin, said.

Local councillor, Patrick McGowan, said the family just want to bring Dylan’s remains home as soon as possible.

“They just want to get Dylan’s remains home to Ireland so they can mourn him properly, have a wake and bury their son,” he said.