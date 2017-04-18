UPDATE: Finn Harps Harry Doherty remains in hospital; Packie Mailey and BJ Banda allowed home

Finn Harps goalkeeper, Harry Doherty, remains in Letterkenny Hospital this morning after being admitted last night with a head injury.

Doherty was one of three Harps players who had to receive treatment at the hospital after an incident packed game against Sligo Rovers at Finn Park last night (Monday) in the EA Sports Cup.

Harps centre-half, Packie Mailey, received a gash to the head in a clash with Doherty, while earlier in the game BJ Banda had to be removed from the field by ambulance due to a serious knee injury.

Finn Harps manager, Ollie Horgan, confirmed this morning that Doherty was detained overnight for observation and was still a little groggy.

Both Doherty and Mailey received a number of stitches in their head wounds. The clash saw the game in Finn Park held up for some time.

The Finn Harps manager confirmed that Mailey and Banda were allowed home after treatment.

The trio are expected to be out for a number of weeks. Banda's knee injury could be pretty serious and could rule him out for some time.

It comes at a bad time for the young striker, who had starred in Harps' win over Derry on Good Friday.

The injuries add to Harps spate or problems. Jonny Bonner, Paddy McCourt and Barry Molloy picked up injuries against Derry while strikers Ciaran O'Connor and Eddie Dsane are also out injured.

There is better news on Barry Molloy, who went off injured against Derry, but may be fit to face Drogheda in a crunch SSE Airtricity Premier League clash on Friday in Finn Park.