Donegal support for Happy Camper ‘overwhelming’, owner says

The owner of the Happy Camper said she has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of public support ever since an accident put the bright green caravan cafe off the road this weekend.

Maria McCormack, who started the business with her sister, Jane, in June of last year, said, “It’s just overwhelming - people are just unreal.”

The popular Happy Camper, known for their homemade pancakes and coffee, served visitors and local people from their location just off the back of Errigal road, on the Termon side of Glenveagh National Park.

Maria said there had been a large number of people there on Saturday. “Everyone was just standing around, happy as Larry, and getting their photographs taken,” she said. To wake up on Sunday and “not see it there, is really heartbreaking”, she said.

“But I need to get another one on the go because I have a lot of people who really love to go there,” Maria said.

At the end of the day on Saturday, Maria had driven about 70 yards up the road when the caravan unhitched from the car she was driving, crossed the road and rolled down a drop into the bog.

The caravan did not strike anybody, but it was seriously damaged. Maria said she was thankful that no one was hurt.

A friend has created a fundraising campaign, "Rebuild Our Happy Camper", on the Go Get Funding website to help get the Happy Camper back up and running. By Sunday evening the campaign was already more than half-way to its €3,000 goal.

Universal Books in Letterkenny has also announced on Facebook that they will donate €2 from every vinyl LP sold on Saturday, April 22nd, International Record Day, to the Happy Camper.

Hundreds of people have also left warm messages of support on the Happy Camper Facebook page since Maria spoke of the accident on Facebook on Saturday.

She said she is hoping to get a "wee caravan and make it into another Happy Camper".

“I’ll be back there soon,” Maria said.