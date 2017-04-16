Donegal emergency services rescue four after dive boat breaks down

Emergency services rescued four people on a dive boat that broke down this afternoon at Bullockmore, west of St. John's Point.

The alarm was raised at about 1.50pm today, when Malin Head Coast Guard received a report of the broken-down dive boat. Killybegs Coast Guard and Bundoran RNLI were sent to the scene.

Shane Smyth of Bundoran RNLI said Killybegs Coast Guard took the dive boat under tow, and Bundoran RNLI accompanied the two boats to Killybegs Harbour.

Mr. Smyth said the crew did the right thing in calling the Coast Guard as soon as the boat broke down.

"We prefer people to call as soon as there's a problem," Mr. Smyth said. "Sooner rather than later."