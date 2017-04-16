Two first half goals enough for Naomh Ultan win over Naomh Brid

Goals win matches as Naomh Ultan clearly showed in a narrow but deserved victory over gritty Naomh Brid in Dunkineely

Naomh Ultan 2-7

Naomh Brid 0-11



The winners, under new manager, Kevin Lyons, had two goals towards the end of the first quarter from Peter Alvey and Alan Lyons, both clinically finished efforts to put them firmly in the ascendancy.

But Naomh Brid did not stay shell-shocked for two long and hit back with three Dara Brogan frees and points from Gary Timoney and Gerard Gallagher to leave the winners ahead at half-time on a score of 2-3 to 0-5.

The Ballintra boys enjoyed a 15 minutes period in the ascendancy and the points flowed from Brogan, Gallagher and McGrory.

Alvey, Gallier, Lyons and Cian Kennedy replied for the winners who were only two points up at the death.

And had Naomh Brid realised that at least seven minutes overtime was played at the finish due to various stoppages, they might not have gone for so many goals.

In the end the home side were deserving winners in an always entertaining affair.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Alan Lyons (1-1), Peter Alvey (1-1), Cian Kennedy (0-3,1f), Dermot Gallier (0-2f),

Naomh Brid scorers: Dara Brogan (0-6,4f), Gerard Gallagher (0-2), Gary Timoney (0-1), Paul McGrory (0-1), Shane Walsh (0-1)