Big wins for Killybegs, MacCumhaill's and Naomh Columba in Division Two

Late goal wins it for Naomh Columba in Termon

Termon . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 2-6

Naomh Columba . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-11

A late goal six minutes from time from Naomh Columba’s Ryan Gillespie ensured a valuable victory for youthful Naomh Columba in a hard fought affair at the Burn Road.

Gillespie’s strike came within 60 seconds of Termon’s equalising goal from Caolan McDaid to set up a frantic finish.

McDaid’s goal levelled matters in a match where Glen had lead for long periods.

The winners had the better of the opening half and were well worth their half-time lead of 0-7 to 0-3 with Pauric Cunningham and Paddy Byrne on the mark from well- struck points from frees and play.

Termon replied through Daire McDaid and Caolan McDaid.

The home side struck a crucial blow five minutes into the second half when Anthony McGrenra cooly converted a penalty to open up matters considerably.

And it was hotly contested from then to an interesting finale, garnished by two late goals.

Naomh Columba scorers: Ryan Gillespie (1-2f), Paddy Byrne (0-42f), Pauric Cunningham (0-3f), Pauric Ward (0-1), Declan Maguire (0-1)

Termon scorers: Caolan McDaid (1-2f), Anthony McGrenra (1-0, pen), Stephen McElwaine (0-2), Daire McDaid (0-1f), Fintan O’Flynn (0-1f)



Narrow win for MacCumhaill's

Sean MacCumhaill's . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-9

Buncrana . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 0-8

Three late points for winless Sean MacCumhaill's gave them a real Easter Sunday Rising against a youthful Buncrana in MacCumhaill Park yesterday.

The impressive Gary Wilson (0-2) and Barney Lafferty got the all-important scores to snatch victory from a bemused Buncran.

It looked bleak for the home side when converted frees from Kevin Campbell and Oisin O’Flaherty pushed Buncrana to a 0-8 to 0-6 lead with six minutes to go.

But Wilson and Lafferty kept cool to get the clinching scores to end an opening three game defeat for a side who were also minus Marty O’Reilly.

A lively Buncrana dominated the opening quarter and had points from Caolan McGonigle, a pointed from John Campbell and an effort from play from Kevin Campbell to pus them to a 0-3 to 0-0 lead by the 17th minute.

Adam Lynch opened MacCumhaills account a minute later and two Barney Lafferty pointed frees levelled matters at half-time.

The second half was just as closely contested with the home side initially edging clear through points form Steven O’Reilly and Barney McLaughlin as MacCumhaills led by 0-6 to 0-5-before Buncrana hit back strongly.

But it was MacCumhaills who had the final and clinching sting to clinch two precious points

Sean MacCumhaills scorers: Barney Lafferty (0-42f), Gary Wilson (0-2) Benny McLaughlin (0-1), Stephen Mulligan (0-1), Adam Lynch (0-1),

Buncrana scorers: Kevin Campbell (0-31f), Caolan McGonigle (0-2), John Campbell (0-1f), Oisin O’Flaherty (0-1), Shane McClean (0-1)

Finnerty goal seals late win for Killybegs

Mark Finnerty scored a late goal as Killybegs snatched a late victory against Ardara in Pearse Park.

ARDARA . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 1-11

KILLYBEGS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .2-9

Adara were two up at the time and looked to have the points wrapped up when Finnerty got a fist to a loose ball in the goal area to flick to the net.

Ardara recovered from a slow start after Killybegs opened with a quick 1-2 in the opening five minutes.

Christopher Murrin with a long range strike from out the field that took a deflection off an Ardara defender, scored the first of the Killybegs goals.

But thanks 1-2 from C J Molloy and a point from Jonathan Sweeney, Ardara were back in the game by halftime and went in just one down, 1-5 to 1-4.

With Molloy in good form from play and frees and Simon Breslin and Lorcan O’Donnell also raising flags Ardara hit the front with ten minutes remaining and they led by three points at one stage, before Killybegs brought it back to two, with three minutes remaining.

Ardara scorers: C J Molloy 1-6, Simon Breslin, Lorcan O’Donnell 0-2 each, Jonathan Sweeney 0-1.

Killybegs; Christopher Murrin 1-3, Mark Finnerty 1-0, John ‘Ban’ Gallagher 0-3, Brendan Maguire, Pauric Conaghan, Daniel Breslin 0-1 each.