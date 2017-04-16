Area declared safe after 'suspicious package' reported at Donegal estate

A number of houses were evacuated today after reports of a suspicious package at a Killygordon housing estate.

Gardaí said the package was later confirmed not to be a viable device, and the area was declared safe.

A Garda spokesperson said gardaí in Letterkenny were at a housing estate at Railway Avenue in Killygordon today. Gardaí had received a call shortly after 11am this morning, April 16th, that there was a suspicious package outside a house in the estate.

The area was sealed off and a number of houses were evacuated. The Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team responded to the scene.

Gardaí said that the EOD carried out an examination of the package in situ at 4.30pm and confirmed it was not a viable device.

The area has been declared safe and investigations are ongoing, the Garda spokesperson said.