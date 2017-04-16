Realt Na Mara, Bundoran finish strong to edge out Four Masters in local derby

Realt na Mara, Bundoran, overcame Four Masters to gain their first brace of league points in Gaelic Park.

REALT NA MARA . . . . . . . . . 0-9

FOUR MASTERS . . . . . . . 0-7



Both teams were minus their county players for this Southern local derby.

Gary Clancy opened the scoring on two minutes before impressive midfielder Kevin McBrearty kicked a brace of points as Four Masters edged in front.

By the tenth minute the locals had regained the lead thanks to points from Michael and Cian McEniff.

Leo McHugh with a fantastic point from midfield levelled matters again before a Tommy Hourihane, free to restored the home team’s lead.

Four Masters’ Josh Lacey and Bundoran’s Diarmaid Spratt picked up black cards.

But courtesy of two quick points from Conor McDaid, and McBrearty, the visitors edged back in front again by one.

But Conor Clancy tied up the game on the stroke of half-time to send the two sides in level at the break. The second half began with a lengthy stoppage due to a facial injury to Bundoran’s black card replacement Niall Carr. And when play resumed Four Masters took control and Paddy Reid pointed for the lead once mor.

Michael McEniff had evened matters again before a McBrearty free saw Masters go back in front 0-7 to 0-6 with a little under six minutes on the clock.

But that proved to be the Masters’ last score and it was the locals who finished the brighter.

And thanks to late points from Clancy and Michael McEniff (2) the home side clinched their first win of the season.

REALT NA MARA: Conor Carty; Matthew Ward, James Keaney, Diarmuid McCaughey; Peter McGonigle Shane McGowan, Johnny Boyle; Niall Dunne, Ciaran McCaughey; Diarmuid Spratt, Gary Clancy (0-3,2f) Michael McEniff (0-4), Alan Russell, Tommy Hourihane (0-1,f), Cian Mc Eniff (0-1). Subs: Niall Carr for Diarmuid Spratt, black card; David Stuttard for Niall Carr, inj

FOUR MASTERS: Ryan Haughey; Ryan O’Donnell, Kevin Breslin, Enda Bonner; Sean O’Kennedy, Daire Quinn, Barry Dunnion; Leo McHugh (0-1), Kevin McBrearty (0-4,4f); Aaron McCrea, Paddy Reid (0-1), Sean Meehan; Darren Doherty, Conor McDaid (0-1), Josh Lacey. Subs Caolan Loughrey for J Lacey, black card.