Glenea close in on Premier title after win against Kilmacrennan

Glenea United got three valuable points against Kilmacrennan as they close in on this year's league title.



Kilmacrennan Celtic 0

Glenea United 2

Lee O Brien, Kieran Mc Fadden

The men from the west were made to work really hard against an understrength Kilmac side but just about did enough to secure the victory.

The first half was a very even contest with goal scoring opportunities at a premium. The first real goal scoring chance fell to Timmy Burke on the 25th minute when Kilmac opened up the Glenea defence only to be denied by a super save from the Glenea net minder.

Glenea responded three minutes later when Darren Mc Geever beat the offside trap only to be denied by the agile Jason Hegarty in the Kilmac goal.

Just before half time Kilmac almost took the lead when Shaun Sandilands and Ryan Shields combined well in opening up the Glenea defence resulting in Adrian Doherty smashing his shot on goal but the keeper once again got his finger tips to the ball and diverting it wide of the upright.

Glenea upped the game in the second half and created more chances as they went in search of the lead goal. Ryan Mc Fadden and Ciaran Mc Geady both went close with their headers but on the 67th minute Glenea got the lead goal when they were awarded a free kick down the right hand side. John Harley delivered a ball deep into the Kilmac penalty area where Darren Mc Geady was waiting; Mc Geady squared the ball to Kieran Mc Fadden who drove the ball through a packed penalty area giving Jason Hegarty no chance in goal.

The insurance goal arrived on the 85th minute when Dean Mc Carry put in a superb delivery into the Kilmac penalty area and it was Lee O Brien who reacted the quicker in getting his head to the ball and finding the back of the net and the title contenders were in clover.

In the final couple of minutes Kilmac could have forced a draw when they had two great chances through Michael Mc Laughlin who hit the woodwork and Adrian Doherty, who forced the keeper to pull off a great save.

Sunday week will tell the tale as Glenea will be crowned champions if they beat Rathmullan but it won't be easy for them.

Best for Kilmac, Shaun Sandilands,Ryan Shields and Jason Hegarty

Best for Glenea Ryan Mc Fadden, Darren Mc Geever, John Harley.

Referee: Mick Lagan